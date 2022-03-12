Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 884 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,649. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Natera by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Natera by 201.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after buying an additional 271,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after buying an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

