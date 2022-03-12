Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

