Zacks: Analysts Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.
Envestnet stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. 260,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33.
In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
