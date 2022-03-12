Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,817. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.03. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.