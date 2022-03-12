Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Increased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cerner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.