Brokerages Set Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) PT at $39.43

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Couchbase by 17,270.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Couchbase by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Couchbase by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 551,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

