SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $16.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 1,184,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $498.14 million, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.92. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.