Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.59. 1,073,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

