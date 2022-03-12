Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.05 on Friday, hitting $439.32. 2,303,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $525.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.09. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.62.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

