Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.
Intuit stock traded down $13.05 on Friday, reaching $439.32. 2,303,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,770. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $525.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.09.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.62.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
