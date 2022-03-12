Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

Intuit stock traded down $13.05 on Friday, reaching $439.32. 2,303,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,770. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $525.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.62.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

