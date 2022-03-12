CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. 757,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,812. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,063.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,409,060.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,257 shares of company stock worth $3,174,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 267,550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

