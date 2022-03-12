Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $3.28. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $9.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.34. 1,438,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,784. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $120.07 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

