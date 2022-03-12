Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.71 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $20.71 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06594045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,113.21 or 0.99954373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041926 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars.

