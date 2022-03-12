Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of KOPN traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 169,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 129,295 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Kopin by 1,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 904,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 832,613 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

