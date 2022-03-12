Mint Club Price Down 12.1% This Week (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $2.05 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022513 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

