Warp Finance (WARP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,059.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $143.63 or 0.00367058 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $671,343.93 and approximately $48,059.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002505 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WARPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.