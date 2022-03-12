Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

Zacks' earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALNA shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ALNA stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Friday. 499,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,512. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

