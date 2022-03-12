CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

LAW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,819 shares of company stock worth $3,877,138 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 744,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,503. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

