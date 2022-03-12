Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Takes $29,000 Position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

