Chi Gastoken Price Tops $0.0918 on Major Exchanges (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $78,320.30 and approximately $53,916.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

