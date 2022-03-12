Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Market Capitalization Hits $508,753.74

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $508,753.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

