Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,450,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

