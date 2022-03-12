Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.51. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,683,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 276,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

ERF traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,706. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

