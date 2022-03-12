Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $105.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

