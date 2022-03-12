Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

FYBR traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 464,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,034. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

