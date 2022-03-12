Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,655 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.85. 577,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,470. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

