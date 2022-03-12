Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of IMBBY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. 135,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%.

About Imperial Brands (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.