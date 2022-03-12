Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 2,200 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in APA were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of APA by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of APA by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $39.05. 8,393,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

