United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $206.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.31. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $623,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.