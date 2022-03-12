United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $206.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of UTHR stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.31. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38.
In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $623,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
