Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

