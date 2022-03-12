Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.88. Devon Energy posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 246.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $8.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,422,879. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,820,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,527,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.