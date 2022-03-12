Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 5,050 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.90. 13,247,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,528,752. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

