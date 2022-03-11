General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.48. 1,804,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,200. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

