Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of MMSI traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.59. 345,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,228. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

