AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Announces Earnings Results

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:RERE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 500,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. AiHuiShou International has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

