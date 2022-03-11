$1.62 EPS Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.80. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $135.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.02. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

