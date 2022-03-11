Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

FRGI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 72,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,672. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $232.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

