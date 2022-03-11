Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.
FRGI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 72,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,672. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $232.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
