Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $5.14 on Major Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $8,707.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.14 or 0.00013108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.35 or 0.06580912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.95 or 0.99822787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042015 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

