Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 551,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

