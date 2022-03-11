Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.570-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 359,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

