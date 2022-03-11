CUTcoin Price Hits $0.0392 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $71.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00186325 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00026856 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022475 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00362151 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 160,773,802 coins and its circulating supply is 156,773,802 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

