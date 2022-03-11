Katalyo Trading Up 16% This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $735,690.91 and approximately $56,919.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.35 or 0.06580912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.95 or 0.99822787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042015 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

