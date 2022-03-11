Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.03. Masimo posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.72. 716,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,294. Masimo has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.68.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Masimo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Masimo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.