CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.88.
NYSE CUBE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CubeSmart (Get Rating)
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
