Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. 10,820,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527,611. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,991 shares of company stock worth $9,422,879. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.