Dentgroup LLC Invests $286,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL remained flat at $$59.96 during midday trading on Friday. 2,228,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,568 shares of company stock worth $5,688,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

