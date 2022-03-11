StockNews.com Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Hold

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,245. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.6% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 177,996 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.