Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
KEP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter.
About Korea Electric Power (Get Rating)
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
