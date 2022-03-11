Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

KEP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,102,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

