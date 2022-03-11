Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of QDEL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.20. 441,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,132. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.77.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

