Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyzon Motors Inc. is a supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles. Hyzon Motors Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, is based in ROCHESTER, N.Y. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HYZN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

HYZN traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $5.71. 1,662,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $10,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $9,411,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

